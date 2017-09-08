Mediterranean diet, alkaline water linked to reduced reflux symptoms, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Consuming a plant-based Mediterranean-style diet and drinking alkaline water may be just as effective at controlling reflux symptoms as conventional medication, according to a new study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Researchers examined the symptoms of two groups of patients with laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), a disease where the contents of the stomach and upper digestive tract can reflux all the way up the esophagus, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Symptoms of LPR include a sensation of burning, a bitter taste or the feeling of …read more