Meet the 10-year-old who donated 1,000 backpacks to Flint students

(Credit: Loui Brezzell) Amariyanna ‘Mari’ Copeny known as Little Miss Flint raised 1,000 backpacks and $10,000 with the help of non-profit Pack Your Bag for students in Flint, Mich.(FLINT, Mich.) — Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny may only be 10 years old, but she’s already earned the nickname “Little Miss Flint” for the charity work she’s done around the city.

Copeny’s latest project involves making sure her fellow students in Flint, Michigan, can be prepared as they return to school.

Thanks to a partnership with non-profit organization Pack Your Back, which was started in May 2016 by students at Central Michigan University, Copeny launched …read more