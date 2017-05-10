Meet the California mom who has fostered more than 630 kids and counting

CREATISTA/iStock/Thinkstock(REDDING, Calif.) — A mother who has taken in hundreds is still showing children love almost 40 years later.

“I feel that every child I come in contact with, I want that child to understand what it means to be cherished; not just cared for, diapered, fed, loved, but actually cherished,” Raelene MacDowell
of Redding, California told ABC News.

“That’s my mantra. I think every child in the world deserves the right to be cherished by at least one person. We endeavor to do that and make sure that they feel like they’re the most important
person in our lives at that …read more


