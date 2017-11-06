Meet the college student whose extra-credit biology rap went viral

ABC News(ATLANTA) — A student at Morehouse College in Atlanta who was looking for some extra credit ended up getting more than he bargained for. A rap video he made for his biology class has gone viral, with nearly 660,000 views on YouTube.

The young scholar, Julien Turner, transformed the Lil Uzi song, “XO Tour Llif3,” into a biology lesson with educational lyrics like: “The DNA starts to unwind. The RNA reads the other side. Meiosis is the key to making life. Mitosis copies cells about to die. If my genes go left unread, all my cells are dead.”

Turner, a linebacker …read more