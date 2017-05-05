Meet the doctors and nurses behind the fight against starvation in Somaliland

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In Somaliland, medical workers are in a desperate race against time to save millions of children from death.

The children are at risk of starvation in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria. According to Carolyn Miles, the CEO of Save the Children, of the 20 million people at risk of starvation across the four nations, 10 million of them are children younger than 18 years old.

ABC News anchor David Muir and his team recently traveled with Miles to isolated villages deep in the deserts of Somaliland, a self-proclaimed independent country in northern Somalia. Villagers said that it …read more