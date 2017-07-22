Meghan McCain shares photo of hike with father John McCain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Meghan McCain shared a photo on Saturday of her and her father, Sen. John McCain, on a hike, just days after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB

— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

The Arizona senator’s office and the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix announced Wednesday night that McCain had surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was …read more


