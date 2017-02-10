Mellencamp, Fleetwood & More to Appear on New Season of Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV Reality Series

Courtesy of AXS TVJohn Mellencamp, Mick Fleetwood, Cheap Trick‘s Rick Nielsen and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are among the famous rockers who will appear on the second season of the AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar.

The show, which premieres on Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET, features the former Van Halen singer conversing and jamming with various musical friends in different cities.

This season of Rock & Roll Road Trip will feature 12 episodes, and will kick off with a special hour-long show focusing on the third annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit concert …read more