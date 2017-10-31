Meth found in child’s Halloween candy ‘looked like Pop Rocks’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is demanding answers after a mystery person allegedly dropped a small package of crystal meth into a Wisconsin toddler’s trick-or-treat bag over the weekend.

Menominee Tribal Police Chief Mark Waukau told ABC News the toddler’s father found a questionable bag at a community event on Sunday.

The father alerted the police after pulling out a small baggie with yellow powder inside it, Waukau said.“The father was going through the candy and he finds a really small clear plastic packet like the size of a quarter,” Waukau said.

The family had attended the tribe’s annual …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462