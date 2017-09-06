Michael Jackson compilation, “Scream,” coming September 29

Epic/Legacy RecordingsA new Michael Jackson compilation will arrive at the end of this month.

Called Scream, the 13-track disc features the King of Pop’s most “electrifying and danceable tracks,” including “Thriller, “Dirty Diana,” “Leave Me Alone” and the title track, a duet with his sister Janet.

The album features a new bonus track called “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous.” It’s a five-song mashup of the songs “Blood on the Dance Floor,” “Dangerous,” “This Place Hotel,” “Leave Me Alone” and “Is It Scary.” You can get the track as an instant download when …read more