Michael Jackson remembered by family on 8th anniversary of his death

Tim Whitby/Getty ImagesIt was eight years ago Sunday that Michael Jackson died at 50 at his home in Los Angeles.

The King of Pop, known for creating timeless music across multiple genres, died on June 25, 2009, after going into cardiac arrest.

Surviving members of Jackson’s famous family marked the occasion by remembering him during live performances and on social media.

The Jacksons — the singing group started with Michael Jackson back in 1964 — performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday.

On stage, his brothers dedicated two of their hit songs to him — “I’ll Be There” …read more