Michael Jackson thrills once again atop “Forbes” magazine’s top-earning dead celebs list

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty ImagesIt’s perhaps fitting that on Halloween, the man who created one of the holiday’s most enduring musical moments has topped one of Forbes magazine’s famous lists. Unfortunately, that list is the publication’s macabre annual ranking of Top-Earning Dead Celebrities.

For the fifth year in a row, Michael Jackson is #1 on the list, with earnings of $75 million. This year, the “Thriller” singer’s bottom line was boosted by an animated Halloween special, and the new compilation album Scream. That’s in addition to the MJ-themed Cirque du Soleil …read more