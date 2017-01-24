Michael Jackson’s Daughter Insists MJ Was Her Biological Dad, Believes He Was Murdered

David LaChapelle for Rolling StoneEver since Michael Jackson‘s two older children, Prince and Paris, were born, there has been speculation that the King of Pop was not their biological father. In the new issue of Rolling Stone, Paris Jackson goes on the record with her thoughts on the matter.

Paris insists that Michael was her biological dad. “He is my father,” she tells the magazine. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s …read more