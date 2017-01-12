Michael Jackson’s Daughter Slams Joseph Fiennes’ Portrayal of Her Dad in “Urban Myths”

KMazur/WireImageMichael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, is speaking out against British actor Joseph Fiennes‘ portrayal of her father in an episode of the upcoming TV series, Urban Myths. In the trailer for the show, Fiennes, who is white, wears prosthetics to look like Jackson.

In a series of tweets, 18-year-old Paris called the casting of the series offensive.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote in response to a Michael Jackson fan account.

Paris added, “it …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462