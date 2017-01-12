Michael Jackson’s Daughter Slams Joseph Fiennes’ Portrayal of Her Dad in “Urban Myths”

KMazur/WireImageMichael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, is speaking out against British actor Joseph Fiennes‘ portrayal of her father in an episode of the upcoming TV series, Urban Myths. In the trailer for the show, Fiennes, who is white, wears prosthetics to look like Jackson.

In a series of tweets, 18-year-old Paris called the casting of the series offensive.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote in response to a Michael Jackson fan account.



