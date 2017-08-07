“Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D” to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Optimum Productions©Get ready for a chiller, thriller night…in three dimensions.

Michael Jackson’s iconic 1983 video for “Thriller” has been transferred to 3D, under the eye of the video’s director and co-writer, John Landis. In a statement, Landis says, “I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller! We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio, bringing it to a whole new level.”

He adds, "Even though Thriller was shot