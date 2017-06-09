Michael McDonald on who imitates him the best — and the collabo that made him cool enough for Coachella

Credit: Timothy WhiteEarlier this week, Michael McDonald and his longtime pal Kenny Loggins performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. McDonald says Fallon is one of the many people who’ve imitated his famous voice over the years — and he’s starting to feel like one of those celebrities who everyone has an impression of.

“I met him at the elevator and we talked for a minute,” Michael recalls of his first meeting with Fallon, before a show they were both part of. “Then, later on at the gig, when I walked in, he was doing an …read more