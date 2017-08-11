Michael McDonald ready to “widen the songbook” on tour with new songs from “Wide Open”

Credit: Timothy WhiteLast night in West Virginia, Michael McDonald launched a tour in support of his upcoming album, Wide Open, due September 15. It’s the ex-Doobie Brothers singer’s first album of original material in more than 10 years, and he says he’s excited to play new songs that he actually wrote, as opposed to the Motown and soul covers featured on the albums he’s issued during the past decade.

“This is an opportunity for us to really kind of widen our songbook a little bit and play some stuff that’s, in an honest sense, new and …read more