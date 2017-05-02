Michael McDonald’s first new album in nine years, “Wide Open,” set for September release

Credit: Timothy WhiteFormer Doobie Brothers frontman Michael McDonald has taken it to the studio and recorded his first new album in almost a decade — Wide Open, which is due out September 15.

The record, which follows McDonald’s 2008 covers collection Soul Speak and is his first album of new original tunes since 2000’s Blue Obsession, features guest appearances by ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes, jazz-rock guitar whiz Robben Ford, and acclaimed jazz musicians Branford Marsalis and Marcus Miller.

McDonald recorded Wide Open in the Nashville studio he owns with veteran session drummer Shannon Forrest, who currently plays with Toto. …read more