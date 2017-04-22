Michael Phelps talks fatherhood, teaching son water safety

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As the most decorated Olympic swimmer in history, Michael Phelps is used to spending time in the pool. And now that he’s a dad, he’s passing on safe pool practices and the importance of water conservation to his son, Boomer.

“I think the biggest thing is just to get him to be water safe,” Phelps told ABC News. “Trying to get more kids water safe — we lose way too many kids in the water every year.”

Whether the nearly 1-year-old Boomer will follow in his father’s competitive footsteps, Phelps said it’s far too early to say, but he …read more