Mick Fleetwood and Sammy Hagar Among the Music Stars Slated to Speak at SXSW Festival

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images; Arthur RosatoThe lineup of speakers at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival has been announced, and the list includes Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar.

Fleetwood will participate in a conversation scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 5 p.m. local time, while Hagar will be featured in a similar Q&A event scheduled for March 16 at 2 p.m. Also taking part in interview sessions at the festival are B-52’s singer Cindy Wilson and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, on March 17 at 2 p.m. …read more