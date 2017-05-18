Mick Fleetwood excited to play the “cool” Malibu Guitar Festival with his blues band this weekend

Mark Metcalfe/Getty ImagesThe third annual Malibu Guitar Festival gets underway tonight in Malibu, California, and among the four-day event’s highlights is a headlining performance this Saturday by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood‘s side project, The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band.

Fleetwood tells ABC Radio that his blues band’s appearance at the festival is the group’s only confirmed 2017 gig, noting, “We’re all flying in from Hawaii, and we’re doing the one show and then going home.” The band also features ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Rick Vito, and showcases material from the famous group’s early Peter Green-led period.

