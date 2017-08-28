Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely will embark on another “big tour” in 2018

Credit: Danny ClinchFleetwood Mac recently headlined a pair of special concert events, The Classic West and The Classic East, which took place in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively, on July 16 and July 30 and also featured Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire. The shows are the only ones on Fleetwood Mac’s 2017 itinerary, but drummer Mick Fleetwood promises that the band will be back in action in 2018.

“We’re very positive about all getting together and putting another big tour together next year,” the 70-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells …read more