Mick Fleetwood says the Eagles’ “surprise” plan to perform without the late Glenn Frey is “really historical”

Courtesy of The ClassicOne of the musical highlights of this summer will be the Classic East/Classic West Festivals, taking place in July in New York and L.A. with a lineup that includes Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, Journey, Steely Dan, and Earth, Wind & Fire. The Eagles haven’t performed since co-founder and frontman Glenn Frey died last year, but according to Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, they’ve somehow found a way to fill the huge gap left by Frey’s absence.

“I’ll leave the surprise of how they’re doing it to unfold in their own world at …read more


