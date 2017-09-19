Mick Fleetwood’s new Fleetwood Mac photo book and memoir, “Love that Burns,” arrives today

Genesis PublicationsMick Fleetwood‘s new limited-edition book, Love that Burns — A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac: Volume 1, 1967-1974, officially gets published today. As its title suggests, the book delves into the band’s early history, and is packed with rare photos, memorabilia and personal recollections from Fleetwood and many of the group’s other members.

Love That Burns‘ main focus is on Fleetwood Mac’s original lineup, led by blues-guitar virtuoso Peter Green. Although Green was the group’s main singer, guitarist and songwriter, Fleetwood tells ABC Radio Green shied away from the spotlight. Mick says this attitude …read more