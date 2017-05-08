Mick Jagger teams up with Buddy Guy on song for new blues tribute album to Rolling Stones

Raisin’ Music Records/Chicago Blues ExperienceMick Jagger has collaborated with blues great Buddy Guy on a new version of The Rolling Stones‘ “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).” The team-up appears on a new album featuring Chicago blues-style renditions of Stones songs.

Chicago Plays The Stones features a mix of contemporary and veteran artists from the Windy City’s blues scene performing a selection of Rolling Stones tunes spanning the 1960s to the ’90s.

The project was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Larry Skoller in partnership with the Chicago Blues Experience, a museum slated to open in 2019 that celebrates …read more


