Mickey and Minnie Mouse sign ‘I love you’ to deaf boy at Disneyland

Facebook/Olive Crest(LOS ANGELES) — One deaf little boy’s magical visit to Disneyland became even more magical when the Disney characters started speaking with him in sign language.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse kneeled down to the small child to sign “It’s nice to meet” and “I love you,” which prompted him to give them each big hugs.

“The child was ecstatic after meeting the characters because he didn’t know they would speak ‘his language,’” a spokesperson for Olive Crest, a child abuse prevention agency that arranged the trip, told ABC News. “The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he …read more