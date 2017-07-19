Mickey Mouse tells kids their adoption date, happy tears ensue

Courtesy Courtney Gilmour(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A magical day became even more magical for these kids thanks to some wonderful news from Mickey Mouse.

Janielle and Elijah Gilmour were surprised to learn their official adoption date after living with their foster parents, Courtney and Tom Gilmour, for nearly three years.

“I gave my parents a big hug because I was so excited to finally find out when the adoption date was going to be,” Janielle, 12, told ABC News. “It was amazing. They said it was going to be a magical day and it really was a magical day. I started to cry …read more