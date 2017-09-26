Middle-aged women prescribed the most opioids, report finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Middle-aged women are prescribed more opioids than any other group — twice as many as middle-aged men — making them particularly vulnerable to opioid abuse, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The report, which looked at data from 600 private hospitals and more than 78,000 patients, sheds new light on those most affected by the opioid epidemic ravaging the U.S. President Donald Trump has referred to the crisis as a “national emergency.”

“More people die from prescription opioid overdose than from heroin overdose per year,” Dr. Jennifer Holder-Murray, co-director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Enhanced Recovery …read more