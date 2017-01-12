Middle School Principal in Iowa Shaves Head to Support Bullied Student

Thinkstock/iStock(PACKWOOD, Iowa) — The principal of Pekin Middle School in Packwood, Iowa, recently shaved his head in front of the school’s students to support a child who was bullied after shaving his own head.

The child — Jackson Johnston, a sixth-grade student at the school — had shaved his head this past weekend as a show of solidarity and support for his grandfather who has been battling cancer.

The 11-year-old knew that his “Papa” had been feeling a bit down since his hair “started getting thin and patchy from chemotherapy treatments,” according to Jackson’s mother, Amber Johnston.

To help lift Papa’s spirits and …read more