Middle Schoolers in NY Using 3-D Printer to Create Prosthetic Hand for Child in Need

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — These middle school students on Long Island, New York, are quite literally lending a helping hand.

Since late November of last year, a group eighth-grade students from Howard B. Mattlin Middle School have been working nearly every day with a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic hand that will be donated to a child in need.

“They love that they are a part of something that’s going to make a difference and something they never thought would be possible,” said Melissa Goscinski, an art teacher at the school who spearheaded the program.

Goscinski told ABC News Thursday that her kids …read more


