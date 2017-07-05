Mike Love records Beach Boys’ “Do It Again” again

Maria Jefferis/Redferns via Getty ImagesThe Beach Boys have done it again with “Do It Again.”

In a post on his Facebook page, band leader Mike Love announced the legendary surf-pop group has recorded a new version of their hit single from 1968. The new version includes vocals from Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, as well as drumming from actor/musician John Stamos, whom Love refers to as an “honorary Beach Boy.” Stamos has performed with the group periodically dating back to 1985.

“Do It Again” was co-written by Love and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, who also produced the …read more