Mike Love unleashing new solo album featuring unreleased solo tunes, Beach Boys remakes

BMGThe Beach Boys‘ Mike Love will be spreading good vibrations with a new double album called Unleash the Love. The 25-track collection, which features previously unreleased solo songs and new versions of tunes by his famous band, will be released on November 17 as a two-CD set, two-LP vinyl package and digital download.

The originals on Unleash the Love find the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer exploring various musical genres, including rock, gospel, R&B and pop, while offering positive messages about the power of love.

“I’ve been working on these unreleased …read more