Mike Pence, other lawmakers donate to Capitol Hill blood bank in honor of Scalise

Twitter/VP(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence was among those on Capitol Hill Tuesday who rolled up their sleeves and donated blood in honor of the victims of last week’s shooting at congressional baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia, park.

The blood drive — which will also take place on Thursday — is supported by the American Red Cross and hosted by Deputy Whip Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. It’s in honor of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, as well as Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner and lobbyist Matt Mika, all of whom were injured …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462