Miles Teller Speaks Out About Car Accident for First Time

Christopher Polk/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Miles Teller said he and his girlfriend are doing “OK” after they were involved in a car accident Thursday.

The “Bleed For This” actor is speaking out for the first time about the incident in Los Angeles in which his car flipped over.

“Me and @keleighsperry are okay,” he wrote on Twitter Friday, referencing his girlfriend. “I hope the other passengers are as well.”

“The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable,” Teller continued.