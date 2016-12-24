Miles Teller Speaks Out About Car Accident for First Time

Christopher Polk/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Miles Teller said he and his girlfriend are doing “OK” after they were involved in a car accident Thursday.

The “Bleed For This” actor is speaking out for the first time about the incident in Los Angeles in which his car flipped over.

“Me and @keleighsperry are okay,” he wrote on Twitter Friday, referencing his girlfriend. “I hope the other passengers are as well.”

“The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable,” Teller continued.

Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462