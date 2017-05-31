Millennial males react to Harvard report on sex, relationships

Good Morning America(NEW YORK) — Millennials are more interested in the components of dating and relationships than casual sex, according to a new Harvard University report that looks into the “hook-up culture” of young adults.

In the report, entitled “The Talk,” researchers from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education spoke to more than 2,000 18- to 25-year-olds across the U.S. about their romantic and sexual experiences.

The report stated that many young adults and teenagers “tend to greatly overestimate the size of the ‘hook-up culture,’ and these misconceptions can be detrimental to young people.”

Richard Weissbourd, the lead author of the report and a …read more