Minnie Riperton’s 70th birthday celebrated with reissue of 1974 “Perfect Angel” album

UMe Minnie Riperton‘s 1974 Perfect Angel album, produced by Stevie Wonder, is being reissued to celebrate what would have been the late singer’s 70th birthday.

The album, including Minnie’s signature #1 single, “Lovin’ You,” will be released on December 1. Perfect Angel peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 and has gone on to sell more than 500,000 in the U.S.

Riperton would have turned 70 on November 8. She passed away in 1979 at the age of 31 from breast cancer. Her daughter, Maya Rudolph, rose to fame on Saturday Night Live.

"Minnie was my dear friend," says Wonder