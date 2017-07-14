‘Miracle’ baby goes home after bone marrow transplant and over 100 days in hospital

Cleveland Clinic Children’s(CLEVELAND) — When doctors told the family of Denniya Rawls this week that the 7-month-old would be discharged from the hospital, one relative yelled out, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Denniya had spent more than 100 days at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in Ohio, where she underwent a bone marrow transplant, when she was finally sent home on Thursday.

“We wanted to be able to bring our home and get back to raising our daughter and enjoying those moments when you have a healthy baby,” Denniya’s mom, Robin Rawls, told ABC News. “It’s a blessing to have my family back together.”

Denniya was transferred …read more