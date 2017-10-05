Mochi the St. Bernard earns world record for longest tongue on a dog

afhunta/iStock/Thinkstock(SIOUX FALLS, S.D.) — There’s a Guinness World Record for just about anything. Including dog’s tongues.

Mochi “Mo” Ricket, an 8-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will go in the record books for having the longest tongue on a dog.

Her massive tongue was measured by a veterinarian at 7.3 inches — the length of two and a half Jenga blocks, according to Guinness World Records.

Mochi’s owner Carla Rickert adopted the St. Bernard when she was just two years old from the Big Dogs Huge Paws breed rescue organization and told Guinness World Records it was “love at first sight.”

The …read more