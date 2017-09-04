Molly Hatchet guitarist Dave Hlubek dies at age 66

Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/ Future Publishing via Getty ImagesFounding Molly Hatchet guitarist Dave Hlubek has died at the age of 66. The Jacksonville, Florida native’s death was announced Sunday in a message penned by longtime guitarist Bobby Ingram that was posted on the Southern-rock band’s official Facebook page.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Dave Hlubek,” writes Ingram. “Dave was one of the founding lead guitarists of Molly Hatchet. Amongst his many contributions to southern rock is ‘Flirtin’ with Disaster.’ Our condolences …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462