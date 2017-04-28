Mom and six sons cut their hair, donate it to kids in need

Phoebe Kannisto(CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.) — One family in Cheektowaga, New York donated more than 17 feet of hair to an organization that helps kids in need.

Phoebe Kannisto along with her six sons — 10-year-old Andre, 8-year-old twins Silas and Emerson, and her 5-year-old triplets Herbie, Reed and Dexter — ventured to a local hair salon, Hizair Hair Salon, to do the big chop.

The family, which also includes Kannisto’s husband of nearly 11 years, Eric, and their 2-year-old daughter Marah Taylor, later donated the hair, which totaled approximately 17 feet, to Children with Hair Loss, a non-profit organization that helps children with …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462