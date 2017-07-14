Mom asks strangers in all 50 states to send postcards to son with leukemia

Mande Menne (WENTZVILLE, Mo.) — A Missouri mom is asking strangers to lift her son’s spirits with postcards as he battles a cancer diagnosis.

Mande Menne of Wentzville, Missouri, posted her request for postcards from all 50 states on Facebook, where it received over 1,100 shares. Now, people are promising to send mail from as far as Africa.

“It’s made me so me so happy because I wasn’t expecting this,” Menne told ABC News on Friday. “He seemed so down at first but now he’s really excited about the postcards coming. There’s so many people out there who care. It’s like …read more