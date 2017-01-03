Mom Creates Petition for Grocery Store Chain to Remove Candy, Junk Food from Checkout Lines

Courtesy Jane Kramer(BATH, Mich.) — One Michigan mom is determined to have a supermarket chain remove candy from their checkout lines and replace “junk” with healthier foods.

Jane Kramer of Bath Township, started the initiative on Change.org in September after years of seeing candy and gossip magazines near the cashier at a local grocery chain, Meijer stores, where she shops often. Kramer became more aware of the items after she adopted her 5-year-old son, now 13, she said.

"I started noticing the product in checkout as a new parent," Kramer, 47, told ABC News. "Before that, I didn't really pay attention to