Mom donates more than 1,000 ounces of breast milk to babies affected by hurricanes

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A mom who wanted to help storm victims did so in a very personal way: by sending babies her breast milk after Hurricane Harvey.

Danielle Palmer of Owensville, Missouri, had an excess because of her son’s medical condition that prevented him from consuming her milk. Six-month-old Truett has a complex congenital heart defect.

“For the first big part of his life he was unable to take my milk,” Palmer told ABC News. “All the milk I was pumping was going into the freezer. I have always had an oversupply of milk. Truett has had eight surgeries to date and …read more