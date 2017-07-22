Mom encourages parents to teach their children about differences after son ridiculed at church

Stacey Gagnon(CAMP VERDE, Ariz.) — An Arizona mother has taken to the web to encourage other parents to teach their kids about differences after her son was ridiculed at church.

Stacey Gagnon said she and her husband, along with their six kids — four of whom have special needs and were adopted — attended a new church last Sunday in Camp Verde, Arizona.

As she and her three youngest children walked into the separate children’s church, where she was dropping the kids off, “the room became silent and every child stared or pointed at my son, Joel,” Gagnon wrote in a Facebook …read more


