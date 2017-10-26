Mom fights to have 10-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy released from immigration detention

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN ANTONIO) — The mother of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained by Border Patrol agents after undergoing surgery is fighting to get her back.

After undergoing gallbladder surgery Tuesday, federal agents refused to release Rosa Maria Hernandez back to her parents, sending her instead to a children’s shelter in San Antonio, Texas, that her family said is not equipped to care for her, according to the attorney representing the mother.

“It’s painful for me to know that my daughter is there and I can’t help her,” Felipa De La Cruz said today through a translator. “I would like …read more