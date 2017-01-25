Mom of Twin Girls with Different Complexions Says ‘They’re My Miracle Girls’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Nine-month-olds Kalani and Jarani are gaining attention around the globe for their unique distinction as fraternal twins.

Kalani was born with light skin and blue eyes, while her sister Jarani, who’s five minutes younger, has brown skin and brown eyes.

“They’re my miracle girls,” mom Whitney Meyer told ABC News Wednesday. “It has nothing to do with their color. I lost a child and a year-and-a-half later, I gained twins. I just wanted to share it and it’s been crazy ever since.”

“Never in a million years would I [have] imagined” having a daughter with blue eyes and a …read more