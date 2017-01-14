Mom of Twin Separated at Birth Reacts to Emotional ‘GMA’ Reunion: ‘It Didn’t Feel Real’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, twin sisters separated at birth, are warming the hearts of millions after they reunited for the first time Wednesday on Good Morning America.

The video of the identical 10-year-old girls tearfully embracing was viewed 11 million times on Facebook.

“I am so amazed that so many people have watched it,” Audrey’s mom Jennifer Doering told ABC News. “I am so glad we are able to share this with others. For us, it’s amazing. There’s been an outpouring of true love for our family.”

Audrey and Gracie were separated at birth in China, and then …read more