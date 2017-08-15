Mom refuses brain tumor trial to save unborn baby

Sonya Deklyen Nelson(WYOMING, Mich.) — Carrie Deklyen is currently 21 weeks pregnant and on a ventilator and feeding tube. Her family says she chose to delay her own treatments for a life-threatening tumor to save her unborn baby. Now, they wait.

Deklyen, 37, started having headaches in April. After the Wyoming, Michigan, mom woke up vomiting one morning and made a trip to the emergency room, doctors discovered a brain tumor.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a highly aggressive brain tumor. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, the “highly malignant” tumor spread quickly.

Deklyen had brain surgery to try to remove …read more