Mom rescued from Houston roof reunited with man who saved her life

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — A mother of three who was rescued with her family from the roof of a two-story home was reunited for the first time with the man who saved their life.

When Iashia Nelson, 36, finally saw a boat bring them to safety, she said her emotions overcame her. “I was so emotional I couldn’t hold back my tears, I was crying,” Nelson said today on Good Morning America.

WATCH: Iashia Nelson breaks down waiting for help in Houston. Tonight, she’s safe with her family. She shares her story tomorrow on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/fsC05ndy7W

— Good Morning America (@GMA)


