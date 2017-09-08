Mom shares inspiring note posted near scale at her first postpartum doctor visit

Courtesy Mariah Herrera(LEABURG, Ore.) — A nurse’s inspirational note left by a scale at a medical clinic has given body pride to a new mom.

Mariah Herrera, 24, stepped on the scale last month for the first time since giving birth to her 5-month-old son, Isaiah.

“I wanted to cry before I got on the scale because I know I’m not at the point that I wanted to be,” Herrera of Leaburg, Oregon, told ABC News. “I had avoided [the scale].”

When Herrera got on the scale, a bright pink note caught her eye.

The note, posted by a nurse, was an inspirational reminder …read more