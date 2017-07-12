Mom speaks out after her toddler was injured on a trampoline

ABC News(TAMPA, Fla.) — A Florida mother is speaking out after her 3-year-old son was injured at an indoor trampoline park, warning other parents in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday, saying, “No mother, no father, ever wants to see their child the way that we had to see Colton.”

Kaitlin Hill, a nurse from Tampa, Florida, told ABC News that her son, Colton, broke his femur bone and was put in a cast from his waist down after a visit to a local indoor trampoline park in June.

“The pain that he went through, and the pain that …read more